NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of NMI worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 80,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 42,040 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in NMI by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in shares of NMI by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 63,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $731,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,424.28. The trade was a 19.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Pollitzer sold 57,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $2,088,845.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,038,651.10. The trade was a 14.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,360 shares of company stock worth $4,042,654 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NMIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

