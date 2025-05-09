Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,708,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,346,000 after purchasing an additional 187,146 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,044,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,866,000 after buying an additional 24,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,322,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after acquiring an additional 253,086 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,669,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 250,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOMD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

