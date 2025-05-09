Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 123,961 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 26,152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,334,000 after buying an additional 46,135 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 49,606 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $791,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $92,690.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $10,827.30. This trade represents a 89.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $310,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,657.72. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,192 shares of company stock worth $1,054,793. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.56. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $494.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Report on NWN

About Northwest Natural

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.