NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,026 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 18,417 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $117.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

