Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OIS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Oil States International during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oil States International during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Stock Up 6.0 %

OIS opened at $4.51 on Friday. Oil States International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.72 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.08 million. Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Oil States International Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

Featured Articles

