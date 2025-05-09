Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Orion were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Orion during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Orion during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Orion by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Orion by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion Trading Down 10.2 %

OEC opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63. Orion S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Orion Dividend Announcement

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.06 million. Orion had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.0207 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Orion’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Orion from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Orion

In other news, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $43,131.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 79,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,705.14. The trade was a 4.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

