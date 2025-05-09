Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich Sells 120,774 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $22,858,894.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,458,002.70. This represents a 29.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $18,252,574.62.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $188.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.73. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $208.39.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,103 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $196.40 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.50 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.06.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

