Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $3,734,999,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,437,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,238 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,885,000 after acquiring an additional 195,331 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,203,603 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $162,141,000 after acquiring an additional 151,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In other news, CEO Brett L. Pharr sold 10,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $809,195.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,382.50. This trade represents a 12.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $317,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $488,117.49. This represents a 39.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,123. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $82.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.64. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.49.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.40. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 2.70%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

