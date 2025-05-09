Penny Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 7th

Asset Entities, BigBear.ai, B&G Foods, MicroAlgo, and Magic Empire Global are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of very small companies that typically trade for less than $5 per share, often on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. Because they have low liquidity, limited financial disclosure and wide bid-ask spreads, they carry higher volatility and greater risk of price manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Asset Entities (ASST)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Shares of Asset Entities stock traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. 242,486,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,959,296. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a market cap of $35.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 4.84. Asset Entities has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BigBear.ai stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 38,627,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,824,473. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $889.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.32.

B&G Foods (BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.69. 19,858,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $370.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.74. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $11.72.

MicroAlgo (MLGO)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

MicroAlgo stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,331,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006,431. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. MicroAlgo has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $509.60.

Magic Empire Global (MEGL)

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services by acting as global coordinator, bookrunner, lead manager, or underwriter.

Shares of MEGL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,575,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,649. Magic Empire Global has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $5.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84.

