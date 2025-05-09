Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Holdings Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 353.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 86,227 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 278,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 582,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after buying an additional 16,720 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $818,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRDO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Perdoceo Education from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 0.7 %

PRDO opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 4.84. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 38,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $961,345.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,199.02. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 17,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $430,482.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,432.64. This trade represents a 16.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,782 shares of company stock worth $3,167,399. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Perdoceo Education

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Stories

