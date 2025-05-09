Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,739,000 after acquiring an additional 40,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 376,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,868,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,271,000 after buying an additional 29,681 shares during the period. Finally, Four Tree Island Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $3,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Photronics news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $88,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,950. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $209,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,538,890. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,548 shares of company stock worth $1,093,093 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Photronics Trading Up 2.9 %

Photronics stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

