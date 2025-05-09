Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,634 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of GOLF opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $76.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.45.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $703.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,985.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Acushnet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

