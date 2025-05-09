Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,707 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Andersons were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 46,903 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $2,744,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 232,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after buying an additional 44,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of ANDE opened at $34.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,992. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANDE shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Andersons Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Read More

