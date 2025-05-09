Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 3,410 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Barnes Group worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 559,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,455,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of B opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

Barnes Group Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.