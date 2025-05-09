Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 52,067 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 403,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,067 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,742,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,446,000 after buying an additional 58,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,838,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,912,000 after acquiring an additional 118,577 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,652,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 362,582 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,912,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 86,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 77,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

MPW stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -11.55%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

