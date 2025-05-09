Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

BOK Financial stock opened at $95.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.75. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.08 and a fifty-two week high of $121.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.38.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.15). BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $500.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

