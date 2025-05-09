Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 90,238 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 55.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 795,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 283,879 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $5,026,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $22.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $208.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Provident Financial Services

About Provident Financial Services

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.