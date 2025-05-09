Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of AAR worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in AAR by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in AAR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AAR by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in AAR by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

AAR stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $76.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.04 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.08.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

