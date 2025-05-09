Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,340,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,349,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,823,000 after purchasing an additional 265,291 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,612,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,690,000 after buying an additional 258,730 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 725,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,602,000 after buying an additional 239,227 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,645,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.88 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIVN. StockNews.com lowered LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

