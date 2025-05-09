Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Privia Health Group worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,824,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,868,000 after acquiring an additional 958,418 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,418,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 503,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 663,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 263,397 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Privia Health Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 210,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 178,548 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.73, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $125,999.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,148.88. This trade represents a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $352,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,281 shares in the company, valued at $10,598,375.73. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,484 shares of company stock worth $799,163. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Privia Health Group Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

