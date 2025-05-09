Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,180 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,423,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,798,000 after buying an additional 64,908 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $42,006,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 77,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,799,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $138.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.68.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 52.40%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

In other news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $536,109.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,346 shares in the company, valued at $94,960.30. This represents a 84.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

