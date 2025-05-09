Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,214 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,308 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.14% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEBO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 815.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $29.64 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $37.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Peoples Bancorp

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at $775,717.20. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.