Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,323 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,337,000 after purchasing an additional 336,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crane NXT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,303,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Crane NXT by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,156,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after acquiring an additional 72,992 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Crane NXT by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,351,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 597,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 136,810 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane NXT Stock Up 7.2 %

CXT stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $67.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.96.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.46 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%. Crane NXT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is 23.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk downgraded Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities cut Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane NXT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

