Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 48,701 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $3.99 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 4.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $67,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,658.14. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 53,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $282,289.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 930,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,084. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,198 shares of company stock valued at $748,796 over the last 90 days. 12.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

