Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 5,187 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Patterson Companies worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDCO. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,507,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 2,837.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 423,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 409,543 shares during the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,585,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Price Performance

PDCO stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $31.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.