Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 8,712 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of InvenTrust Properties worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVT. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in InvenTrust Properties by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IVT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InvenTrust Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE IVT opened at $28.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 155.62, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2376 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 413.04%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.