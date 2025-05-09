Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,102 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,305,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,852,000 after acquiring an additional 796,034 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,484,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,786,000 after acquiring an additional 553,947 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,345,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,954,000 after purchasing an additional 807,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,878,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,122,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,744,000 after purchasing an additional 540,486 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($3.13). Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

