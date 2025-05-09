Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 511.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 826.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Vericel by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Vericel Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.95 and a beta of 1.31. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Vericel had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 26,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,217,381.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,902,662.66. The trade was a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vericel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.