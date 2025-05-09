Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 11,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth about $61,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.56. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $494.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $92,690.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827.30. This trade represents a 89.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $310,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,657.72. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Further Reading

