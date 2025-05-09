Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Coty by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,318,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,315 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Coty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,824,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,379,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Coty by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,096,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $44,401,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Coty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,929,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 287,061 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Coty from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.65 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -482.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

