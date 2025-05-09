Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.62 Million Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,670,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,983,000 after purchasing an additional 165,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mercury General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 485,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,294,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after acquiring an additional 148,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mercury General by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of MCY stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $1.71. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.61%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

