Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,606,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2,541.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 148,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after buying an additional 143,068 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 527,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,568,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after buying an additional 118,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,062,000.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPB. UBS Group decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

NYSE SPB opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $96.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $675.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.19%.

About Spectrum Brands

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.