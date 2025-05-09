Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 4,880.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

NYSE:UI opened at $353.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $469.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.28 and a 200-day moving average of $333.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 296.82% and a net margin of 20.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UI. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total value of $347,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,407.16. This trade represents a 28.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Profile

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.