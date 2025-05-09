Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.65 Million Stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 85,959 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday, February 21st.

KAR opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. OPENLANE had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. OPENLANE’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

