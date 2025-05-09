Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 819.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ABR stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a current ratio of 37.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Arbor Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

