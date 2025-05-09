Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 326,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 28,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 86,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 217,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.42. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Free Report)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

Read More

