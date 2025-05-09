Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Albany International worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Barclays PLC raised its position in Albany International by 305.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 586,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,071,000 after acquiring an additional 36,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Albany International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,931 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Albany International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $65.23 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.71 and a 52-week high of $95.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.74 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Albany International’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Albany International

Albany International Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.