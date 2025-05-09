Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Albany International worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Barclays PLC raised its position in Albany International by 305.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 586,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,071,000 after acquiring an additional 36,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Albany International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,931 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Albany International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Albany International Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $65.23 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.71 and a 52-week high of $95.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Albany International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Albany International’s payout ratio is 43.55%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Albany International
Albany International Profile
Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Albany International
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- IBM’s AI Offensive: Assessing IBM’s Path to Renewed Growth
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Rockwell Automation: Tailwinds From Onshoring U.S. Production
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is Energy Transfer Undervalued or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.