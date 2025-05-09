Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,630 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth $36,997,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in Globalstar by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 13,050,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799,366 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,873,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 26,492,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,470 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,440 shares during the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar Price Performance

GSAT opened at $20.19 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of -673.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 26,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $580,379.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 399,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,337.76. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Monroe III bought 209,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $4,718,975.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 790,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,792,984.44. This trade represents a 36.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 259,546 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,726 and sold 34,257 shares valued at $755,528. 60.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

