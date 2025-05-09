Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 485,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 768,249 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 17,577 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 48,639 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 34,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 16,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 221,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics Stock Performance

MacroGenics stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 69.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.42%. The company had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MacroGenics

MacroGenics Profile

(Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.