Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 3,155 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1,149.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $5,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,092,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,131,162.76. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $1,553,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,687.36. The trade was a 42.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $57.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The firm had revenue of $927.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.