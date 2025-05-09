Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 4,361 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,523 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 853,867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after acquiring an additional 529,667 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Yelp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,845,575 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $71,424,000 after purchasing an additional 255,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,632 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 249,231 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 507,990 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after buying an additional 236,400 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $7,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on YELP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Yelp Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE YELP opened at $35.76 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $41.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In other news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,558 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,198.50. The trade was a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,984.12. The trade was a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,717 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.