Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 5,002 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WWW. Baird R W raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 10.4 %

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

