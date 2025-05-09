Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of IPG Photonics worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Stock Up 1.5 %

IPG Photonics stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.92. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $92.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CL King upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IPGP

About IPG Photonics

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.