Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of First Bancorp worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,202,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,864,000 after buying an additional 418,752 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 979.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 247,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 224,419 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,862,000 after acquiring an additional 77,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 220.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 71,977 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 486,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after acquiring an additional 63,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

First Bancorp stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.81 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FBNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

