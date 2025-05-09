Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.09 and a beta of 0.62. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $44.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.91.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.33%.

GLNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dnb Nor Markets raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Fearnley Fonds raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

