Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 807.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

STC opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.81. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $78.44.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.50 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

STC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

