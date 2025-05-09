Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 281,522 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,020,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 468,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 125,402 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SHO stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $234.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 257.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHO

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.