Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LGND. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 397,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ LGND opened at $102.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.87. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.43 and a 1-year high of $129.90.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $45.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $575,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,651.37. This trade represents a 20.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGND. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

