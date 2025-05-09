Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average of $61.71.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

