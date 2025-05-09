Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,745 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.11% of Phreesia worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHR. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 28,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $862,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,220. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $28,881.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 137,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,899.01. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,640 shares of company stock worth $3,094,167. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

